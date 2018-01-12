Where to Eat and Drink Near U.S. Bank Stadium

Headed to Minneapolis for a Vikings game? Whether you're looking for a spot to eat pregame, postgame, or during the game, we've got you covered. Our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results by locations within ~3 miles of the stadium.

Red Cow - North Loop

208 N 1st Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 492 | Miles from U.S. Bank Stadium​: 0.8

Sample Yelp Review: "It was my first visit to Red Cow so I decided to go for the award winning, Double Barrel burger. It was juicy and I loved the amount of melty, creamy cheese. I asked for the sauce on the side after the server said it contained horseradish, which I am not a huge fan of. My plate came out with the two sauces I ordered plus a BBQ sauce. I am a condiment lover so this made me extra happy! The fries were average. I didn't eat many as the burger stole the show."​ (—Chelsey H.)

Hell's Kitchen

80 S 9th St Minneapolis, MN 55402

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 1757 | Miles from U.S. Bank Stadium​: 0.6

Sample Yelp Review: "I had a pint of the Summit Brewing seasonal and went for the Ham & Pear Crisp Sandwich with a side of tater tots. So good. The website menu description says it all: " Featured in "50 Best Sandwiches in America." Shaved, slow-roasted smoked pit ham, poached pears, melted Swiss and Fontina cheese on spicy-sweet buttered & grilled sourdough bread.". It was fantastic. Their homemade ketchup was amazing for dipping the perfectly crispy tots, although their homemade hot sauce lacked any sort of heat which was a tad odd for a sauce named "Bottled Hell" made at a place called "Hells Kitchen". Great service, cool spot, good food. What more do you want?​" (—Blair Y.)

The Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 104 | Miles from U.S. Bank Stadium​: 1.7

Sample Yelp Review: "Blue Door is definitely my favorite burger place in the Twin Cities so far. This location is a perfect place to go to if you're tailgating for a game at the U, or are looking to get a bit outside of Dinkytown for some good food. I would definitely recommend getting the Cajun Tots as a side with your burger, as they are way better then their fries." (—Kyle F.)