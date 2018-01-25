Barbecue Bloody Mary

Make a Barbecue Bloody Mary with a homemade barbecue rub that doubles as a spicy rim and cocktail seasoning.

January 25, 2018

Recipe from Southern Living

Make a Barbecue Bloody Mary with a homemade barbecue rub that doubles as a spicy rim and cocktail seasoning. Fried pork rinds are an optional garnish, but we can’t think of a single good reason to leave them off.

Yield
1 serving

 

Ingredients

  • Lime wedge
  • 1/4 teaspoon Barbecue Rub
  • 1/2 cup vegetable juice
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 tablespoons vodka
  • Ice
  • Garnish: fried pork rinds

Directions

  • 1. Rub rim of an 8-oz. glass with a lime wedge; dip rim of glass in 1/4 tsp. Barbecue Rub to coat.

    2.  Combine vegetable juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, vodka, and 1/4 tsp. Barbecue Rub in a cocktail shaker; fill with ice.

    3.  Cover with lid; shake vigorously until chilled.

    4.  Strain into prepared glass filled with ice. Garnish, if desired.

     

     

