Make a Barbecue Bloody Mary with a homemade barbecue rub that doubles as a spicy rim and cocktail seasoning.
Recipe from Southern Living
Make a Barbecue Bloody Mary with a homemade barbecue rub that doubles as a spicy rim and cocktail seasoning. Fried pork rinds are an optional garnish, but we can’t think of a single good reason to leave them off.
|Yield
|1 serving
Ingredients
- Lime wedge
- 1/4 teaspoon Barbecue Rub
- 1/2 cup vegetable juice
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tablespoons vodka
- Ice
- Garnish: fried pork rinds
Directions
1. Rub rim of an 8-oz. glass with a lime wedge; dip rim of glass in 1/4 tsp. Barbecue Rub to coat.
2. Combine vegetable juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, vodka, and 1/4 tsp. Barbecue Rub in a cocktail shaker; fill with ice.
3. Cover with lid; shake vigorously until chilled.
4. Strain into prepared glass filled with ice. Garnish, if desired.