Bloody Mary Punch

Recipe from Southern Living
The last thing you want to do at a Super Bowl party is play bartender for dozens of people. Mix up these big-batch Bloody Marys and let everyone serve themselves. You can even set the vodka out on the side so guests can make their drinks as strong (or weak) as they like.
|Total time
|Yield
|5 minutes
|1 1/2 qt.
Ingredients
- 1 (46-oz) container low-sodium vegetable juice, chilled
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1/2 cup vodka (optional), chilled
- Celery sticks (optional)
Directions
-
1. Combine vegetable juice, next 5 ingredients, and, if desired, vodka in a punch bowl or a pitcher. Serve over ice in glasses. Serve with celery sticks, if desired.
2. Note: For testing purposes only, we used V8 Low Sodium 100% Vegetable Juice.