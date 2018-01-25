Bloody Mary Punch

Getty Images
January 25, 2018

Recipe from Southern Living

The last thing you want to do at a Super Bowl party is play bartender for dozens of people. Mix up these big-batch Bloody Marys and let everyone serve themselves. You can even set the vodka out on the side so guests can make their drinks as strong (or weak) as they like.

Total time Yield
5 minutes 1 1/2 qt.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 (46-oz) container low-sodium vegetable juice, chilled
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1/2 cup vodka (optional), chilled
  • Celery sticks (optional)

Directions

  • 1. Combine vegetable juice, next 5 ingredients, and, if desired, vodka in a punch bowl or a pitcher. Serve over ice in glasses. Serve with celery sticks, if desired.
     

    2. Note: For testing purposes only, we used V8 Low Sodium 100% Vegetable Juice.

     

     

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters