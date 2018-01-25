Shoo-Fly Punch

Ginger beer is the flavor secret in this spicy but refreshing cocktail.
Recipe from Southern Living
Ginger beer is a nonalcoholic fizzy beverage with a pop of spicy ginger. It's the flavor secret in this spicy but refreshing cocktail.
|Yield
|1 serving
Ingredients
- 5 tablespoons bourbon
- 2 tablespoons ginger liqueur
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon simple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon bitters
- Crushed ice
- Nonalcoholic ginger beer, chilled
- Garnishes: Orange slices, fresh mint sprigs
Directions
-
1. Stir together first 5 ingredients.
2. Fill 1 (16-oz.) glass or Mason jar with crushed ice. Pour bourbon mixture over ice; top with ginger beer (about 1/3 cup).
3. Garnish, if desired. Serve immediately..
4. Note: We tested with Maker's Mark Bourbon, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, and Reed's Extra Ginger Brew and Goya Jamaican Style Ginger Beer.