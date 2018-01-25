Shoo-Fly Punch

Ginger beer is the flavor secret in this spicy but refreshing cocktail. 

January 25, 2018

Ginger beer is a nonalcoholic fizzy beverage with a pop of spicy ginger. It's the flavor secret in this spicy but refreshing cocktail.

Yield
1 serving

 

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons bourbon
  • 2 tablespoons ginger liqueur
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon simple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon bitters
  • Crushed ice
  • Nonalcoholic ginger beer, chilled
  • Garnishes: Orange slices, fresh mint sprigs

Directions

  • 1. Stir together first 5 ingredients.

    2. Fill 1 (16-oz.) glass or Mason jar with crushed ice. Pour bourbon mixture over ice; top with ginger beer (about 1/3 cup).

    3.  Garnish, if desired. Serve immediately..

    4.  Note: We tested with Maker's Mark Bourbon, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, and Reed's Extra Ginger Brew and Goya Jamaican Style Ginger Beer.

     

     

