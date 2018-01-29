10,000 Timberlakes

January 29, 2018

Recipe from Brian Heese, Monarch Prime & Bar

“My inspiration for this cocktail was due to the Super Bowl coming to the state of Minnesota (the Land of 10,000 lakes) along with the return of Justin Timberlake to the halftime show this year. Super Bowl parties are often a time for groups to indulge in all types of homemade party fare. Often, hot wings or spicy dishes are what complements the evening of staring at the TV for hours. This cocktail is light and refreshing to complement the food d’ jour while giving you a nice elevated drink to enjoy with your friends.”

Yield
1 serving

 

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz. Don Julio Reposado Tequila
  • 1 oz. Yellow Chartreuse
  • ¾ oz. Local Honey Syrup
  • ¾ oz. Lime Juice
  • 1 oz. Pineapple Juice

Directions

  • 1. Build ingredients in a shaker tin

    2.  Aggressively shake

    3.  Hawthorne strain into a rocks glass and add ice

    4.  Garnish – Manicured lime peel and mild Chile Threads

