7-Pepper Crusted Striploin Steak

Directions

1. Start by cleaning and oiling your grill. Then heat it to a medium-low temperature, about 250-325 degrees.

2. Generously season the entire striploin with the seven-pepper seasoning. Press it into the meat on all sides.

3. Place the seasoned striploin on the grill. Cook it for 2-3 hours or until desired doneness is reached (see chart below). Flip the striploin every 15-20 minutes to ensure even cooking.

4. While your striploin is grilling, melt butter in a small saucepot on the stovetop over medium heat, until the butter starts to turn golden brown. Then, remove butter from heat and immediately add lemon juice and parsley.

5. Remove the striploin from the grill and allow it to rest for five minutes. Slice into desired thickness and top with melted brown butter. Then, dig in!