7-Pepper Crusted Striploin Steak

January 29, 2018

Recipe from LongHorn Steakhouse

This striploin feeds a crowd–making it perfect for the Big Game. The rub is a critical component of this dish. Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s iconic seven-pepper seasoning, this dish packs a punch. Start grilling well before kick-off, and you’ll have a touchdown-worthy dish when your guests arrive.

Time Yield
Approximately three hours Serves 10-15

 

Ingredients

  • 1 10-12 pound striploin (choice or higher grade)
  • 2 cups seven-pepper seasoning (can be found in most grocery stores)
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 2 sticks salted butter
  • 1 freshly squeezed lemon
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Directions

1. Start by cleaning and oiling your grill. Then heat it to a medium-low temperature, about 250-325 degrees.

2. Generously season the entire striploin with the seven-pepper seasoning. Press it into the meat on all sides.

3. Place the seasoned striploin on the grill. Cook it for 2-3 hours or until desired doneness is reached (see chart below). Flip the striploin every 15-20 minutes to ensure even cooking.

4. While your striploin is grilling, melt butter in a small saucepot on the stovetop over medium heat, until the butter starts to turn golden brown. Then, remove butter from heat and immediately add lemon juice and parsley.

5. Remove the striploin from the grill and allow it to rest for five minutes. Slice into desired thickness and top with melted brown butter. Then, dig in!

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters