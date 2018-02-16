The Best Food Available at This Year’s All-Star Game

Here are all the things you can chow down on at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
Staples Center is pulling out all the stops for the All-Star Game this year, creating special menu items sure to make fans hungry.
The stadium’s food service provider, Levy Restaurants, has two tricks up its sleeve for the big game. There's an "East vs. West" array of dishes, featuring New England Lobster, Philly Cheesesteak and Koeran-style beef. Then, there's a "Best fo Los Angeles" pop-up concession stand, featuring food from celebrity chefs. Plus you'll need something to wash all that food down with, so there's signature cocktails as well.
Check out a few of the menu items:
K Town Burger
All beef patty, American cheese, avocado with Korean style beef, spicy mayo and kimchi slaw.
Philly Cheesesteak Dog
Thinly sliced Philly steak meat with peppers, onions, mushrooms covered with provolone cheese sauce.
Smoked BBQ Pork Nachos
Smoked pulled pork, roasted corn salsa, sour cream, bacon BBQ sauce, house-made tortilla chips.
Lobster Grilled Cheese (K Town Burger in Photo)
Sautéed lobster, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses on top of buttery brioche served with lobster cream sauce.
Crash the Glass Tequila Old Fashioned
Who needs beer, when this is on the court?