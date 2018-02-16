The Best Food Available at This Year’s All-Star Game

Staples Center is pulling out all the stops for the All-Star Game this year, creating special menu items sure to make fans hungry.

The stadium’s food service provider, Levy Restaurants, has two tricks up its sleeve for the big game. There's an "East vs. West" array of dishes, featuring New England Lobster, Philly Cheesesteak and Koeran-style beef. Then, there's a "Best fo Los Angeles" pop-up concession stand, featuring food from celebrity chefs. Plus you'll need something to wash all that food down with, so there's signature cocktails as well.

Check out a few of the menu items:

K Town Burger

Levy Restaurants

All beef patty, American cheese, avocado with Korean style beef, spicy mayo and kimchi slaw.

Philly Cheesesteak Dog

Levy Restaurants

Thinly sliced Philly steak meat with peppers, onions, mushrooms covered with provolone cheese sauce.

Smoked BBQ Pork Nachos

Levy Restaurants

Smoked pulled pork, roasted corn salsa, sour cream, bacon BBQ sauce, house-made tortilla chips.

Lobster Grilled Cheese (K Town Burger in Photo)

Levy Restaurants

Sautéed lobster, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses on top of buttery brioche served with lobster cream sauce.

Crash the Glass Tequila Old Fashioned

Levy Restaurants

Who needs beer, when this is on the court?