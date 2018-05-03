When the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo Collide, Make This Brunch

Ale Sierra Photography

If you're looking for ways to spice up your Kentucky Derby party with some Cinco de Mayo flair, we've got you covered with a boozy brunch spread.

By The SI Staff
May 03, 2018

The 144th Kentucky Derby will be run on May 5—Cinco de Mayo. Paco Garcia and his restaurant, Con Huevos, a 25-seat café that's become one of Louisville's hottest spots, are ideally situated for the collision of celebrations. Garcia, who is from Mexico City and moved to the Louisville area when he was 17, began to incorporate Mexican-Southern fusion into his cooking as he worked his way up from busboy to executive chef. "What I appreciate about Southern cuisine is the richness and textures that it brings," says Garcia, named a James Beard semifinalist this year. "The flavor palate of Mexican cuisine tends to be more complex, with a greater variety of spices. When the two are blended together, they complement each other nicely." Con Huevos will offer a special Derby brunch that will include two offerings that could be a part of your Derby bash.

Mint Julep Pancakes

The pancake topping features mint julep bourbon and a fruit garnish.

Mint julep pancakes syrup

8 oz. cream cheese softened
1 can condensed milk (La Lechera recommended)​
¼ cup whole milk
¼ cup powdered sugar
2 tbsp. mint julep bourbon
1 tsp. vanilla extract

Beat cream cheese, condensed milk, mint julep bourbon and vanilla at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until smooth. Slowly add milk, beating until smooth. If desired, microwave on high for 10 to 15 seconds before pouring it on the pancakes.

For the pancakes

1 pound pancake mix
2.5 cup whole milk
2 eggs

In a medium size bowl, use a medium size whisk to mix all the ingredients and let it rest for five minutes before using it. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium low heat. Scoop the butter in to the griddle, using a 2 oz. ladle for each pancake. Flip pancake once you start seen little bubbles and let it cook for one more minute. For plating, I recommend serving hot with the mint julep syrup on each layer of the stack of your pancakes. Garnish with a rose and mint.

Guadalajara Morning Mimosa

The Mexican version of the classic mimosa, with tequila to kick off the day.

5 oz fresh squeezed orange juice, chilled
3 oz champagne
2 oz tequila

In a tall glass, pour orange juice, tequila and champagne. Garnish with strawberries or orange wedge.

