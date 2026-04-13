After It Got Dark, It Got Green

The schedule says that golf’s biggest weekend in 2026 opened Thursday, April 9—but anyone who was there knows the week truly kicked off the night before, with the return of Sports Illustrated and DraftKings’ Augusta After Dark.

An exclusive, invite-only VIP experience, this year’s Augusta After Dark, produced by Authentic Live, a division of Authentic Brands Group, and built on its 2025 debut, once again hosted by DraftKings and Sports Illustrated, with Venmo and Velocity Black as presenting sponsors. Familiar faces from sports and entertainment buzzed around the venue—a private five-acre estate—until the night’s headliner took the stage. The evening reached its peak as guests packed into an on-site luxurious tent for an intimate, one-of-a-kind set from rock ‘n’ roll legend Dave Grohl.

It was hard to miss basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, who is even bigger in person than he ever appeared on the court. But those working the crowd could share a toast—or a high five—with comedy superstar Kevin Hart, football great Ray Lewis, Victor Cruz, two-time basketball champion J.R. Smith, and more. The vibes were unmatched—whether you came for the crowd, the music, the golf, or the atmosphere, you left happy.

Golf’s biggest weekend’s signature green was in full effect, with the venue’s towering trees bathed in rich emerald light. The Reebok Chip Challenge remained a popular destination throughout the evening, and while we had hoped to impress Shaq and Grohl, we ultimately sliced our shot well wide of the mark. Fortunately, fellow sponsor HydroJug was on hand to provide a sports flask to help ease the pain, which we did in a secluded corner of Velocity Black’s private lounge.

“Golf’s biggest weekend is different from other sporting events,” said Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live, the live events division of Authentic Brands Group. “It has a unique kind of distinction and refinement, and that’s absolutely reflected in Augusta After Dark. From the setting to the music to the people, this is a best-in-class experience from start to finish. It’s a great feeling to be able to share it with DraftKings’ most loyal customers.”

The night’s success further solidifies Sports Illustrated and DraftKings’ growing reputation as event impresarios, seamlessly blending athletics, lifestyle, media, and music into a singular hospitality experience. We’ll see you at next year’s Augusta After Dark—so make those 2026 DraftKings wagers count.