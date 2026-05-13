How to Watch the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Red Carpet on SI TV

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launched this week with a number of events to celebrate. This year, 34 models appear in the magazine, and on Thursday a number of them will walk the red carpet alongside other celebrities and content creators at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Fans can watch the red carpet livestream on Thursday on SI TV and YouTube.

The weekend's festivities will then take place at the SI Swimsuit Social Club at Spring Place in New York City. Among the names attending the events will be Livvy Dunne, Camille Kostek, Ilona Maher, Tiffany Hadish, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Hunter McGrady, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Molly Sims.

Here's how to tune in:

When is the SI Swimsuit Red Carpet Show?

The SI Swimsuit Red Carpet Show at the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC will stream live on SI TV and YouTube on Thursday, May 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by YouTube creator Joely Live, who will be interviewing swimsuit models, celebrities and cultural talent.

On Sunday afternoon there will be another live stream of SI Swimsuit Social Club activations at Spring Place in New York City. The social club will feature main stage conversations, live podcast recordings, beauty lounges, content creators and other exclusive events. That will air on SI TV from 11:30 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available for fans or creators who wish to attend the SI Swim Social Club on Friday and Saturday.

How can I watch SI TV?

SI TV is free to stream and available to watch on a number of FAST (free ad-supported TV) services including DIRECTV, Amazon Fire TV, Sling Freestream, Plex and LocalNow. SI TV can be found in the sports tier of any of those services.

Who will be in attendance at the SI Swimsuit Red Carpet Show?

A number of current and former SI Swimsuit models, as well as a handful of celebrities, are expected to be in attendance this week. The list includes:

Achieng Agutu

Alexandra Pohl (Xandra)

Ali Truwit

Alix Earle

Bethenny Frankel

Brooks Nader

Camille Kostek

Christen Goff

Ellie Thumann

Erin Marley Klay

Gabi Moura

Haley Kalil

Hannah Berner

Hunter McGrady

Ilona Maher

Jasmine Sanders

Jena Sims

Jocelyn Corona

Katie Austin

Lauren Chan

Livvy Dunne

Melissa Jefferson

Meredith Mickelson

Molly Sims

Nicole Williams English

Nina Agdal

Olandria

Penny Lane

Remi Bader

Tiffany Haddish

Tunde

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