Friday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Cassandra Dawn: How Donald Trump learned to throw a punch

Andy Gray
Friday March 24th, 2017

How Donald Trump learned to throw a punch

It's WrestleMania season and this latest wrestling story is a doozy. Armando Alejandro Estrada, who worked with Donald Trump during Wrestlemania 23, told a great story on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Trump was set to beat up Vince McMahon at the end of the match and McMahon asked Estrada to speak with Trump beforehand and make sure he was cool with everything. The two met and Estrada ended up with a swollen head courtesy of the Commander in Chief.

The coolest wrestling video you'll see all week

Shane McMahon delivers an elbow off top rope, as seen from the stands. I got this from the Squared Circle Reddit, a must-visit website for all wrestling fans.

Angry old men are ruining baseball

Please mute Goose Gossage and Bert Blyleven while they complain about everything?

Lovely Lady of the Day

It's Friday afternoon and Cassandra Dawn seems like a good way to start your weekend (click for full-size gallery). 

Young boy sees dad after six months

Check out the bear hug this kid gives his dad after he returns home from duty.

The world's 10 best children's playhouses

The castle Ryan Zimmerman made for his daughter is my favorite.

Charles Barkley once got a contact high from Nirvana

Imagine being at the SNL with Charles Barkley as host and Nirvana as musical guest?

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Some men need a good women to be happy. Others need financial security. For me, I'll take quality headphones that don't break after two months. With that in mind, I present the Triple XXX Triple Driver Earbuds Headphones. These headphones have three drivers: one 10mm driver, and 3.8mm and 2.8mm balanced armature drivers. Unlike ordinary headphones and earphones with a single driver, these earphones feature three drivers tuned to specific frequency bands, just like a high-end concert sound system. Buy yours today! Or take your chances on today's giveaway. I'll send a pair to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the golfer's name who wants Lindsey Pelas to be his caddy. The answer was in A.M. Clicks. Please make the subject line "Monoprice."

This should be fun

A.M. Hot Clicks was fun

Odds & ends

Landon Donovan did a stage dive off a taco truck and it didn’t go well ... A history of Sidney Crosby's crotch shots ... Jesse Eisenberg is suddenly a big fan of women's college basketball ... Rotten Tomatoes is "destruction" of the movie business, according to one over-dramatic director ... This may be the best dog video I've ever seen ... Some guy used a hair brush to rob a McDonald's in Texas ... A World War II veteran won a $300,000 lottery on his 94th birthday.

I still think Sam Hoopes should've gotten the Baywatch lead

0:43 | Swim Daily
Bae Watch

Randy Johnson kills bird

Best news bloopers: Kids edition

World on a string

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

