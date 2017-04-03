I have a source that tells me the Magic are willing to trade Aaron Gordon to the Sixers for Dario Saric. I don’t actually have any connections in the NBA, but I do have a Twitter account.

The Magic signed former Spurs D-Leaguer Patricio Garino on Monday and his agent proudly tweeted a photo of Garino signing his contract.

There’s just one problem. Check out the whiteboard in the background.

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Some eagle-eyed Reddit user noticed the top-secret info lurking in the back and also turned it into an easy to read chart.

Soooo, Orlando is interested in just about forward in the NBA? That’s not that interesting. But what is interesting is the number of players on the list that the Magic have already discarded: Ersan Ilyasova, Serge Ibaka, Tobias Harris and Moe Harkless, to name a few. Don’t bet on Orlando to win a title any time soon.