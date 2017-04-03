Extra Mustard

UNC's student section has a bunch of ringers from Arizona State

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
Extra Mustard
26 minutes ago

Maybe it’s because the Tar Heels were here last year, maybe it’s because college students can’t afford a cross-country trip, but North Carolina was left with unsold student section tickets to Monday’s national championship game in Phoenix. The solution? Give them to Arizona State students. 

If you spotted a bunch of people in the UNC student section wearing plain white T-shirts, those weren’t UNC students at all. 

“ASU got us tickets for free because UNC didn’t sell out their student section,” a Sun Devils senior named Cory Nelson told For The Win. “So, they gave it to student organizations. I’ve got a buddy who works for athletics, and he sent me the link.”

FTW’s Andrew Joseph estimates that the UNC student section is actually about 70% ASU students, which seems absolutely outrageous. They really couldn’t get more than a couple dozen students there?

The Gonzaga student section, by comparison, looks much more robust. It’s the Zags’ first national title game, though, so that’s to be expected. 

