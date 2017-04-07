Extra Mustard

Congressman asks Linda McMahon about John Cena's proposal at hearing on Capitol Hill

Jimmy Traina
This is not a rewrite of an Onion story. It's just the way our government works these days.

During a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Congressman Rod Blum (R-Iowa) came at Linda McMahon, the Administrator of the Small Business Administration, with a hard-hitting question. 

"And now I only have 45 seconds left. I want to address the 800-pound gorilla in the room that no one has asked you so far, but I will," Blum stated. "Why did it take John Cena so long to propose marriage to Nikki Bella? And remember, you're under oath."

McMahon, the WWE's former CEO, refused to speculate the method to Cena's madness.

"You'd have to ask him," she said.

After four-and-a-half years of dating, Cena proposed to Bella in the ring and in front of the world immediately following the duo's win against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 last night Sunday.

