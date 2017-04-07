How many times have we seen a kid get their hands on the best kind of baseball souvenir only to promptly toss it away? (Literally dozens of times, it seems.) It never gets old, though, because the reactions of the bystanders are always priceless. Sometimes it’s disbelief, other times it’s abject horror, or maybe it’s panic.

Well, it happened again on Thursday night in Oakland. The twist this time is that the dad, who had been so thrilled to come up with the ball, had to scramble under a railing and battle it out with another kid to get the ball back.

I could be wrong, but I seriously doubt that kid was trying to get the ball back so he could give it to the little girl.