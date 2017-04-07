Extra Mustard

Video: Child gleefully throws away souvenir ball, dad has to scramble to get it back

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

How many times have we seen a kid get their hands on the best kind of baseball souvenir only to promptly toss it away? (Literally dozens of times, it seems.) It never gets old, though, because the reactions of the bystanders are always priceless. Sometimes it’s disbelief, other times it’s abject horror, or maybe it’s panic. 

Well, it happened again on Thursday night in Oakland. The twist this time is that the dad, who had been so thrilled to come up with the ball, had to scramble under a railing and battle it out with another kid to get the ball back. 

I could be wrong, but I seriously doubt that kid was trying to get the ball back so he could give it to the little girl. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters