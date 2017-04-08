Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: Maggie Arceneaux; Masters roundup

Swim Daily
Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars
Andrew Doughty
an hour ago

Masters Roundup

You should be watching The Masters all weekend but in case you're not, keep up here with the leaderboard. After Bubba Watson missed the cut, he blasted a writer before feeling bad and apologizing in a Twitter video. Also, SI's 100 best Masters photos of all time and a cool history of the green jacket.

Triple-Double Drama

Russell Westbook clinching a triple-double average for the season is the real story, but how the Suns denied him (and how Westbrook still tried to get) a 42nd triple-double was hilarious and kind of made a mockery of the game.

Not even Happy Gilmore?

Adam Sandler's kids don't like his movies and never watch them.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Maggie Arceneaux: Lovely Lady of the Day
Maggie Arceneaux is your Weekend LLOD. She is a Tulane student who was recently named Miss Coed (Click here for full-sized gallery)

A Texas A&M receiver was charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to two tutors. And his attorney is claiming he had a bad case of jock itch. Seriously.

Le'Veon Bell > Eric Fisher

The Comeback re-did the 2013 NFL Draft and have Le'Veon Bell going first overall to the Steelers.

Hailey Clauson

 
Wishing we were back at @nihiwatu, soaking up the sun with our girl @haileyclauson! (: @jamesmacari) | @indtravel #WonderfulIndonesia A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

Odds and Ends

Mariners are selling toasted grasshoppers this year ... Best and worst first pitches in baseball history ... Jerry West wants to the NBA to change its logo to Adam Silver ... Grizzlies are giving away Tony Allen pepper grinders on Sunday ... UCLA commit Jaylen Hands jumps over parents for awesome dunk ... Wendy's told a kid he'd get chicken nuggets for a year if he got 18 million RTs. He's making a run at it ... Cavs announcer was lost for words during meltdown vs. Hawks.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

