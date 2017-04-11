Extra Mustard

WWE's Kane announces candidacy for mayor of Knox County

8:55 | Extra Mustard
WrestleMania: Enzo and Big Cass talk sports smack before title bout
SI Wire
2 hours ago

WWE wrestler Glenn Jacobs, who goes by the ring name Kane, formally announced his candidacy to become mayor of Knox County, Tenn., on Tuesday. 

Jacobs, who already filed paperwork naming a campaign treasurer, made his run official in an announcement filmed over Facebook Live. 

"Because my career with WWE has taken me all around the world on a weekly basis, my family and I could live pretty much anywhere in the U.S. that we wanted," Jacobs said. "We live here because want to live here — because we love it here." 

In seeking to become a mayor, Jacobs follows in the footsteps of wrestling star Jerry "The King" Lawler who made unsuccessful mayoral runs in Memphis. 

Extra Mustard
WWE wrestler Rhyno loses race for seat in Michigan House

Jacobs indicated in his paperwork last month that he is a Republican. He has lived in East Tennessee for more than two decades.

The election will take place in 2018. 

-Tim Balk

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters