Randy Orton on his WrestleMania 33 entrance: "Snake looked like giant sperm"

The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
Andy Gray
2 hours ago

By all accounts, WrestleMania 33 was a successful one for Randy Orton. He vanquished rival Bray Wyatt and captured the WWE Heavyweight Championship for the ninth time. He also had one of the cooler entrances of the night ... at least we thought so.

During an appearance at Comic Con is his hometown of St. Louis, Orton was asked about WrestleMania weekend and The Viper did not hold back when discussing his entrance. "The snake looked like giant sperm," he said. The "snake" in question was superimposed on the ramp to the ring. Does it look like "giant sperm?" Judge for yourself.

Orton also noted that he usually gets "screwed out of entrances" and would love a big entrance like Triple H gets each year.

WrestleMania 34 is only 361 days away. Maybe he'll finally get his wish.

 

