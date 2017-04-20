Extra Mustard

Phillies reliever Ben Lively predicted his baseball future in the fifth grade

0:35 | MLB
Derek Jeter reportedly teaming up with Jeb Bush to attempt to buy Marlins
Jon Tayler
2 hours ago

What did you want to be when you were 10 years old? An astronaut? A firefighter? An astronaut-firefighter? Michael Jordan? Most kids' dreams of what they'll do once they're old enough and tall enough to have a job are, to put it bluntly, unrealistic and silly—a parade of careers that are chosen mostly for the fun they seem to represent more than anything else. Living in outer space! Driving a fire truck! Driving a fire spaceship! Cursing at Kwame Brown! These are all things that kids find appealing, and it makes sense that they would latch onto those jobs because they don't know what reality will actually force you into.

Ben Lively probably heard that, too, when he was in fifth grade and was asked to write down what he wanted to be when he grew up. He didn't hesitate, jotting down in the kind of sloppy cursive that 10-year-olds bust out for the homework assignments what his dream was: to be a baseball player. "But Ben," (probably) said his fifth-grade teacher, "that's a very hard job to get." "I don't care," (probably) said Ben in the pivotal scene of the made-for-TV movie about his life and here played by an adorable tow-headed child. "I know I can do it."

Well, congrats, 10-year-old Ben; 25-year-old Ben got your back.

Lively tweeted that out on Wednesday, the day he was called up from Triple A to join the Phillies' bullpen and became a major leaguer for the first time. Lively didn't get into Wednesday's game against the Mets, and he'll only be up for a short while, as he's a roster replacement for veteran reliever Pat Neshek, who is on paternity leave; there's a chance he may not even get onto the mound. But for a few days at least, he'll get to live the dream he envisioned 15 or so years ago. It may not be walking on the moon or dunking on Patrick Ewing, but I'm sure he'll take it anyway.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters