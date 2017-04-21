Extra Mustard

Cowboys DB Anthony Brown has either the best or worst tattoo in sports

1:38 | NFL
Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

We write a lot about bad tattoos here but usually it’s fans getting them, not players.

Cowboys defensive back Anthony Brown apparently posted a photo of this unfortunate ink on his Instagram page. Let’s just say he’s not much for symbolism.

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Subtle, Anthony, real subtle. If he had been from England, would he have gotten a French fry tattoo instead? The 189 wasn’t enough?

This is either brilliant or outrageously awful. If he’s in on the joke, he deserves a pat on the back. If he unironically got a literal chip permanently etched on his skin, uh oh. 

(It’s worth noting that, even though the photo is nowhere to be found on his feed, it’s almost definitely real, since Brown was taken with the 189th pick in the 2016 draft.)

Most importantly, though, what brand of chip is that supposed to be? Ruffles? Wise? Utz? Wavy Lays? These are the questions we really need answered. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters