John Cena, Nikki Bella get naked, fart to celebrate YouTube subscriber milestone

Jimmy Traina
15 minutes ago

"I think my tube's on YouTube."

That line was delivered by WWE superstar John Cena Friday afternoon while he joined fiancée, Nikki Bella, in some naked to dancing to celebrate Nikki and her sister Brie reaching 500,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel.

Throughout the minute-and-a-half clip, Cena repeatedly said stripping down to nothing was a bad idea, but he didn't put up much of a fight once Nikki got rid of her clothes.

The couple was happily shimmying and shaking and having a grand old time until Cena let one rip (thanks to the wonders of sound effects), which led to a "fight" that ended with...well, you just have to see for yourself.

