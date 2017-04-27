Philadelphia's NFL draft a big deal for a city with an ignominious football history

Broncos first-round draftee Garett Bolles provided one of the night’s best moments as he brought his very small, very newborn child onto the stage after his selection.

The baby had a custom suit, which is extra fly.

Bolles has had quite the journey to the draft, and it’s great that the Utah product got a cool moment to remember.

This is gonna be a hell of a photo in 20 years when the kid gets drafted. pic.twitter.com/Li4zHxLkPH — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) April 28, 2017

Jamal Adams had the night's best suit. Second-best suit belongs to Garett Bolles' Draft Baby. pic.twitter.com/24FBPQmClD — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 28, 2017

Too bad Lil’ Bolles won’t actually remember this.