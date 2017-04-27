Extra Mustard

Newest Bronco Garett Bolles brought his baby to the draft stage in a suit

2:35 | NFL
Philadelphia's NFL draft a big deal for a city with an ignominious football history
SI Wire
13 minutes ago

Broncos first-round draftee Garett Bolles provided one of the night’s best moments as he brought his very small, very newborn child onto the stage after his selection.

The baby had a custom suit, which is extra fly.

Bolles has had quite the journey to the draft, and it’s great that the Utah product got a cool moment to remember.

Too bad Lil’ Bolles won’t actually remember this.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters