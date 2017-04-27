Sunday is Hairstyle Appreciation Day and when it comes to sports, there are plenty of hairstyles to appreciate. So many, in fact, that we needed to call an expert. Luckily, SI Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen was promoting her Cocktails with Chrissy campaign with Smirnoff, and was nice enough to give me her opinion on some of the most recognized hairstyles in sports today. Here's what she had to say.

JaVale McGee

"Oh wow. Oh. I’ve never really been into the rat tail in general. I can just picture John [Legend] having that and … no."

Mark Davis "Oh my goodness. Oh wow. That’s a talking point for sure. That is a hard no. Are Raiders fans going to come after me now? That’s a tough crowd. His hair does look soft, though." Getty Images ​ Kelly Olynyk "No. He looks like an androgynous model." Getty Images Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom "God, why do they do this? They’re so handsome without it. Though he [deGrom] has a little Heath Ledger vibe. But they’re both so cute without that hair." Getty Images ​ Joakim Noah "Oh wow. Love his hair. Does he have a Head and Shoulders ad? I hope Luna has hair like that. It’s my dream." Bill Frakes ​ Odell Beckham Jr. "Love. He can do no wrong."