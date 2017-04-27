Extra Mustard

It's Hairstyle Awareness Day and Chrissy Teigen has some opinions

Andy Gray
Thursday April 27th, 2017

Sunday is Hairstyle Appreciation Day and when it comes to sports, there are plenty of hairstyles to appreciate. So many, in fact, that we needed to call an expert. Luckily, SI Swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen was promoting her Cocktails with Chrissy campaign with Smirnoff, and was nice enough to give me her opinion on some of the most recognized hairstyles in sports today. Here's what she had to say.

JaVale McGee

"Oh wow. Oh. I’ve never really been into the rat tail in general. I can just picture John [Legend] having that and … no."

@JaValeMcGee34/Twitter

Mark Davis

"Oh my goodness. Oh wow. That’s a talking point for sure. That is a hard no. Are Raiders fans going to come after me now? That’s a tough crowd. His hair does look soft, though."

Getty Images

Kelly Olynyk

"No. He looks like an androgynous model." 

Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom

"God, why do they do this? They’re so handsome without it. Though he [deGrom] has a little Heath Ledger vibe. But they’re both so cute without that hair."

Getty Images

Joakim Noah

"Oh wow. Love his hair. Does he have a Head and Shoulders ad? I hope Luna has hair like that. It’s my dream."

Bill Frakes

Odell Beckham Jr.

"Love. He can do no wrong."

Getty Images

Dylan Ennis

"I don’t mind the stripe but I say go all out with it like Odell."

John W. McDonough

