Here are this year's NFL draft walk-up songs

The NFL draft is finally here. And here's a look at the music you can expect to hear as this year's first round selections make their way to stage. 

Ryan Ramczyk picked "Jump Around," which makes sense as the lineman went to Wisconsin. Most of his peers picked more contemporary options. 

Solomon Thomas objectively made the best choice by taking take the stage to "Upgrade U," by Beyonce. Here are the rest: 

Snubs: The opening song from The Lion King, "Careless Whisper," any Taylor Swift track, and the Baseball Tonight theme

