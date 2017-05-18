Extra Mustard

Sports world reacts to shocking death of musician Chris Cornell

The news early Thursday that Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell had died was felt in the sports world.

Cornell, who was a big Seahawks fan and once narrated a video about the team (above), was 52 years old.

Athletes, teams and more paid tribute to and shared thoughts about the musician on social media.

A's third baseman announced that he'd be changing his at-bat song to honor Cornell.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers used the titles of Cornell songs to highlight their media notes for the team's game this afternoon against Baltimore.

The Sports Business Journal did something similar on its website.

Here are how some other athletes remembered Cornell.

Cornell's death was determined as hanging by suicide.

