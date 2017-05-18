The news early Thursday that Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell had died was felt in the sports world.

Cornell, who was a big Seahawks fan and once narrated a video about the team (above), was 52 years old.

Athletes, teams and more paid tribute to and shared thoughts about the musician on social media.

A's third baseman announced that he'd be changing his at-bat song to honor Cornell.

I'm shook right now. RIP Chris. I'm changing my walk-up music tonight so we can hear your voice blaring through the Coliseum speakers again. pic.twitter.com/xesLkGhTcf — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) May 18, 2017

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers used the titles of Cornell songs to highlight their media notes for the team's game this afternoon against Baltimore.

Today's @tigers media notes feature headers of famous Chris Cornell songs. Nice tribute. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pNkxXSfcDw — Freep Sports (@freepsports) May 18, 2017

The Sports Business Journal did something similar on its website.

Props to the Sports Business Journal with their tribute to Chris Cornell #chriscornell pic.twitter.com/8vZ463EnTV — Aaron Winton (@aaronwinton) May 18, 2017

Here are how some other athletes remembered Cornell.

RIP Chris Cornell. In 94 my mom took me to the CD store for the 1st time. I got to pick a CD. Superunknown was my choice. It was a good one. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 18, 2017

The Black Hole Sun video is one of my earliest rock music memories. Still remember seeing it for the first time. RIP. https://t.co/QPMzJ3PVNv — Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) May 18, 2017

RIP to one of the greatest voices of our generation (or any other). Unbelievable that out of the "Big 5" of grunge bands, four of the singers are gone. Say Hello 2 Heaven Chris and say hello 2 Landrew for us... @chriscornellofficial A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on May 18, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Cornell's death was determined as hanging by suicide.