I only decided to write this post because Seal is an undeniably timeless artist, so here goes.

Myles Garrett, No. 1 overall pick, large football-loving man, and future sacker of NFL quarterbacks, decided to sign his rookie contract with the Browns (commendable in itself) and chose to do so while listening to ‘Kiss from a Rose,’ which is better remembered as your drunk best friend’s embarrasing karaoke moment than a song that accompanied a poorly-conceived Batman film in 1995.

I don’t even have anything to say about the football. The internet needs more Seal.

Oh, I forgot about Myles Garrett.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯