Jinder Mahal shocked the world on Sunday night, defeating Randy Orton at WWE Backlash in Chicago.

After the Singh Brothers, who accompanied Mahal, interfered in the matchup, Orton attacked them. This helped the 30-year-old hit his finisher and pin the champ.

Watch highlights from the match below:

Mahal, who’s been the beneficiary of a big push in recent weeks, had scored pinfalls in his last few matches leading up to the pay-per-view. His push was subject to much criticism among fans of the promotion because of his win-loss record over the past year.

Orton won the belt for the ninth time this April at Wrestlemania 33, defeating Bray Wyatt. This was his first defense.