Celtics beat Cavs, NBA disses Dave Chappelle

There were about four people in the world who gave Boston a chance against Cleveland, especially playing on the road without Isaiah Thomas, but that's exactly what happened. Avery Bradley's last-second shot made sweet love to the rim before dropping in to give the Celtics a victory. Also of note: The rally towels given to Cavs fans were lame ... Jonas Jerebko was key for Boston, though this was not his finest moment ... J.R. Smith and Kevin Love pulled off the rare NBA flea flicker ... Brad Stevens is really good at out-of-timeout plays ... LeBron James got a little snippy with a reporter following the game ... Amy Schumer and "a fan" seemed to enjoy the action.

12-year-old kicks ass in MMA debut

When I was 12, I spent my free time at the mall or trying to sneak into Fenway Park. Momo Shimuzu of Japan is dominating women twice her age in amateur MMA fights.

Olympic medals falling apart

The Games in Rio were less than a year ago and the medals are already crap.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Caitlin Ricketts: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 17 Close expandIcon 1 17 Close

I spent the last week in 2018 SI Swimsuit castings and met 125 new friends (and SI Swimsuit hopefuls). One of which was Caitlin Ricketts, who is from Houston but somehow has no Texas accent. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Cheap shot of the year

I don't cover much boxing but you have to see what happened in the Andre Dirrell-Jose Uzcategui match on Saturday. Uzcategui was disqualified for punching Dirrell after the bell to end the eighth round. It was his second late punch of the match. Afterward, Dirrell's uncle (and manager) nailed Uzcategui with a cheap shot to the face. He's now wanted for assault.

And then a hero comes along

Ever go to a coffee shop and the people at the next table won't shut up? It happened to this guy, only he heard their conversation about finding the "perfect" name for their company and bought the domain to get revenge.

Orlando Bloom has quite the life

Weird. This never happens with the bartenders when I go out on the town.

Yikes

LeBron James - Final 16:31 of Game 3

Points 0

FG 0-4

3-pt FG 0-2

TO 2

Rebounds 1

Assists 1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2017

You're not supposed to look like this at age 71

Spoiler: She wants bigger boobs

Brittney Lee Saunders reveals why she's getting a boob job https://t.co/bQBEvXe7KQ pic.twitter.com/GIAsJHkhXj — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) May 22, 2017

Odds & ends

The Rock hosted SNL and this was my favorite skit ... The most iconic home runs in MLB history ... Zaza Pachulia's family was threatened after the Kawhi Leonard injury ... Raise your hand if you thought Jinder Mahal would one day be WWE champ ... I like this story about two Kardashians fighting for Tristan Thompson ... As someone who hates the Knicks, it's enjoyable to watch them run Kristaps Porzingis out of town .... Enjoyed this profile of former FSU safety Myron Rolle, who graduated from med school this week ... An inside look at Chris Cornell's final weeks ... Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with another supermodel and is on the prowl again.

Tim Tebow does good thing on baseball field

Tim Tebow goes yard for his 3rd homer of year for @ColaFireflies #MiLB pic.twitter.com/UVmQGj507g — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) May 21, 2017

Marshawn Lynch goes for a bike ride

Marshawn Lynch on a Saturday bike ride with his friends — hundreds of them. Group will ride to Berkeley and back to Oakland. pic.twitter.com/HaAffMaW5R — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 20, 2017

One way to kill time during a rain delay

You see a rain delay.



The @Cubs and @Brewers bullpens see a chance to stage an epic dance-off. https://t.co/QKy5z2HtTo pic.twitter.com/urUtS69DQM — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2017

Who's that cool guy awkwardly pacing on top right?

Our #SISwimSearch finalists meet editor @mj_day! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 19, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

20 minutes of sports reporter bloopers

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.