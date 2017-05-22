Extra Mustard

Watch: Rashad Jennings wins Dancing with the Stars, David Ross runner-up

More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Chris Chavez
Wednesday May 24th, 2017

NFL running back Rashad Jennings was named the winner of the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars during Tuesday night's finale.

Jennings becomes the fourth NFL player to win the dance competition. He joins Emmitt Smith, Donald Driver and Hines Ward as previous winners.

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross finished second. Some may argue that his runner-up finish at 40 years old is more historic than the championship he won with the Cubs in November. The Cubs had already won two World Series. DWTS, however, had never even had a baseball player compete, let alone win the whole thing but he came close.

Jennings recorded two perfect scores in the final round. Jennings also defeated Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei in the finals.

