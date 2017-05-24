Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Victoria Elise; Charles Barkley and Shaq feud gets a little too personal

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Cavs down Celtics, Shaq and Charles squabble afterwards

Kyrie Irving played a perfect a second half in leading the Cavs to a comeback win over the Celtics. Also of note: J.R. Smith took his daughter home from hospital for first time (she was born five months premature) ... LeBron bricked an open dunk and Twitter went crazy ... This Cavs-Warriors fan is very conflicted ... Tyronn Lue joked with the reporter LeBron called out after Game 3 ... Charles Barkley and Shaq went at it on the TNT postgame show and things got personal very quickly.

Ten awesome touchdown celebrations that are now legal in the NFL

Roger "worst person in the world" Goodell tried to take credit for reinstating touchdown celebrations and Jimmy rightfully went off on him for doing so. However, this is still good news for NFL fans and we celebrated with a look at 10 touchdown celebrations that are now legal. The "CPR on football" is my favorite.

Top Gun is getting a sequel

Filming is set to begin next year. This is not a joke.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Courtesy of HypePRNow
Victoria Elise: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 30
Close
expandIcon
1 30
Close

Victoria Elise is a UNLV college student who is starring in Quiz Zilla's new video I Still Have Faith. I'm not going to lie. I'd never heard of Quiz Zilla until 10 minutes ago, but I'm a fan of anyone who features Victoria in his video. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Where to catch a home run in every ballpark

Granted it's all luck but this is where to sit if you want a souvenir.

Stupid story I really like

A penguin who got 'dumped' by his girlfriend is now in love with a cardboard cartoon girl.

Need a Father's Day gift?

We've got something for the dad who loves food and beer, and another for those who prefer style and fashion.

This is a good trophy

Remember when Derek Jeter had hair?

Odds & ends

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos during the NBA Finals​ ... A history of LeBron James confronting heckling fans ... I'm enjoying the Jay Mariotti-Scott Van Pelt feud ... Cliff Robinson really likes his pot ... Seems like Sheldon Richardson really disliked Brandon Marshall last season ... Anyone have some extra money to fund another Major League movie ... Elton John has some opinions about today's musicians ... This four-year-old got his wish for a Mrs. Doubtfire-themed birthday party.

Kyrie is really, really good

Dion Waiters is ready for Memorial Day

I can't wait for the BIG3

Is this shirt too provocative?

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters