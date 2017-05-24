Cavs down Celtics, Shaq and Charles squabble afterwards

Kyrie Irving played a perfect a second half in leading the Cavs to a comeback win over the Celtics. Also of note: J.R. Smith took his daughter home from hospital for first time (she was born five months premature) ... LeBron bricked an open dunk and Twitter went crazy ... This Cavs-Warriors fan is very conflicted ... Tyronn Lue joked with the reporter LeBron called out after Game 3 ... Charles Barkley and Shaq went at it on the TNT postgame show and things got personal very quickly.

Ten awesome touchdown celebrations that are now legal in the NFL

Roger "worst person in the world" Goodell tried to take credit for reinstating touchdown celebrations and Jimmy rightfully went off on him for doing so. However, this is still good news for NFL fans and we celebrated with a look at 10 touchdown celebrations that are now legal. The "CPR on football" is my favorite.

Top Gun is getting a sequel

Filming is set to begin next year. This is not a joke.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Victoria Elise is a UNLV college student who is starring in Quiz Zilla's new video I Still Have Faith. I'm not going to lie. I'd never heard of Quiz Zilla until 10 minutes ago, but I'm a fan of anyone who features Victoria in his video. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Where to catch a home run in every ballpark

Granted it's all luck but this is where to sit if you want a souvenir.

Stupid story I really like

A penguin who got 'dumped' by his girlfriend is now in love with a cardboard cartoon girl.

Need a Father's Day gift?

We've got something for the dad who loves food and beer, and another for those who prefer style and fashion.

This is a good trophy

The Trophy for BMW Charity Pro Am is outstanding (H/T @golfchannel, @BTNBrentYarina) pic.twitter.com/xYxFGC72I0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 23, 2017

Remember when Derek Jeter had hair?

Just came across this gallery of Seinfeld and Sports, which I haven't seen in years. Still makes me laugh. https://t.co/n0Bnhmu9YW pic.twitter.com/D3ihNAYL9Q — SI Vault (@si_vault) May 23, 2017

Odds & ends

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos during the NBA Finals​ ... A history of LeBron James confronting heckling fans ... I'm enjoying the Jay Mariotti-Scott Van Pelt feud ... Cliff Robinson really likes his pot ... Seems like Sheldon Richardson really disliked Brandon Marshall last season ... Anyone have some extra money to fund another Major League movie ... Elton John has some opinions about today's musicians ... This four-year-old got his wish for a Mrs. Doubtfire-themed birthday party.

Kyrie is really, really good

Kyrie finishes it off with the fake behind the back pass pic.twitter.com/4Ap3j5K8df — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 24, 2017

Dion Waiters is ready for Memorial Day

Dion Waiters the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jROYPNvyhs — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 23, 2017

I can't wait for the BIG3

Kenyon Martin brought his trash talk to the BIG3 and not even Charles Oakley is safe (🎥: kenyonmartinsr/IG) pic.twitter.com/Oha5RMWwjx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 23, 2017

Is this shirt too provocative?

ok so this young lady, an HONORS student with MULTIPLE scholarships got suspended basically for the rest of her senior year because of this: pic.twitter.com/E264srpJCO — curly aliyah (@curlyaliyah) May 21, 2017

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan

