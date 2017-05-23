10 awesome touchdown celebrations that are now legal in the NFL
A recent study commissioned by the NFL has revealed unexpected findings: having fun is good and fans like it.
The league announced Tuesday that it’s relaxing the rules for touchdown celebrations a bit. Players are now allowed to use the ball as a prop, celebrate in groups and go down to the ground. The use of other props—like Ezekiel Elliott’s Salvation Army kettle and Antonio Brown’s goal post—is still a no-go, as are celebrations that mimic sex and violence.
Still, plenty of celebrations that drew flags in the past are now perfectly legal. Let’s take a look at a few of them.
Shooting a jumper
Napping
in case you were wondering, pretending to take a nap is also a penalty in the NFL pic.twitter.com/eRobrdHwCu— Mike Tunison (@xmasape) November 13, 2016
Snow angels
Whatever you call this
Shaking your teammates’ hands and also your butt
Two guys doing the same dance for less than three seconds
CPR
Miming photography
Frolicking in the snow
Praying
What will NFL players come up with next, now that they don’t have to worry about 15-yard penalty?