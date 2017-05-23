A recent study commissioned by the NFL has revealed unexpected findings: having fun is good and fans like it.

The league announced Tuesday that it’s relaxing the rules for touchdown celebrations a bit. Players are now allowed to use the ball as a prop, celebrate in groups and go down to the ground. The use of other props—like Ezekiel Elliott’s Salvation Army kettle and Antonio Brown’s goal post—is still a no-go, as are celebrations that mimic sex and violence.

Still, plenty of celebrations that drew flags in the past are now perfectly legal. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Shooting a jumper

Napping

in case you were wondering, pretending to take a nap is also a penalty in the NFL pic.twitter.com/eRobrdHwCu — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) November 13, 2016

Snow angels

Whatever you call this

Shaking your teammates’ hands and also your butt

Two guys doing the same dance for less than three seconds

CPR

Miming photography

AP Photo

Frolicking in the snow

Praying

Getty Images

What will NFL players come up with next, now that they don’t have to worry about 15-yard penalty?