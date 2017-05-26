We're not sure if anyone's ever taken a bite of a Krispy Kreme doughnut and thought to themselves, "Hmm, this doesn't quite have enough sugar in it."

But someone—someone with a whole lot of power and influence—must have done just that. Because now, there are Krispy Kreme jelly beans, and the invention might just be the most shocking since the advent of sugar itself. We're talking a full-on collaboration with Jelly Belly, complete with twee packaging and multiple doughnut flavors. I mean, doughnut jelly bean flavors.

Oy.

Apparently, the sweet treats were spotted at the 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo, which was held in Chicago this past week. An Instagrammer whose account is called "The Junk Food Aisle" shared an image of the candy beans to his account, writing, "Coming Soon!"

Coming Soon! Jelly Belly Krispy Kreme Doughnut Flavors! Featuring Cinnamon Apple Filled, Strawberry Iced, Original Glazed, Glazed Blueberry Cake, and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles 🙌 spotted at the Sweets & Snacks Expo 2017 #SSE17 #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on May 25, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

The flavors, each of which is housed within its own bean-shaped plastic compartment next to an illustration of he real-life doughnut that served as its inspiration, actually sound pretty awesome. There's a brown, spotted one called "Cinnamon Apple Filled," which we can imagine enjoying around Thanksgiving later this year, and next to it, a more traditional one labeled "Strawberry Iced," which is a typical-looking pink jelly bean.

Then—of course!—there's "original glazed" and finally, in the last two compartments on the far right, "Glazed Blueberry Cake" and "Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles," which just has to be a winner.

As for where you can pick up these snacks? Well, you'll have to wait and see along with the rest of us. The Expo merely showcases treats that will be out later in the year.

In the meantime, you might want to be sure you understand that Jelly Belly's jelly beans aren't actually, you know, beans, and have sugar in them...lest you, like Jessica Gomez of San Francisco before you, end up having to file a lawsuit against the company. Yep, there are some things in this world even stranger than the idea of doughnut jelly beans.

This story originally appeared on foodandwine.com.