Extra Mustard

Krispy Kreme jelly beans are on the way

1:58 | Swim Daily
SI Swimsuit Models on National Donut Day
icon
Rebekah Lowin
an hour ago

We're not sure if anyone's ever taken a bite of a Krispy Kreme doughnut and thought to themselves, "Hmm, this doesn't quite have enough sugar in it."

But someone—someone with a whole lot of power and influence—must have done just that. Because now, there are Krispy Kreme jelly beans, and the invention might just be the most shocking since the advent of sugar itself. We're talking a full-on collaboration with Jelly Belly, complete with twee packaging and multiple doughnut flavors. I mean, doughnut jelly bean flavors.

Oy.

Apparently, the sweet treats were spotted at the 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo, which was held in Chicago this past week. An Instagrammer whose account is called "The Junk Food Aisle" shared an image of the candy beans to his account, writing, "Coming Soon!"

The flavors, each of which is housed within its own bean-shaped plastic compartment next to an illustration of he real-life doughnut that served as its inspiration, actually sound pretty awesome. There's a brown, spotted one called "Cinnamon Apple Filled," which we can imagine enjoying around Thanksgiving later this year, and next to it, a more traditional one labeled "Strawberry Iced," which is a typical-looking pink jelly bean.

Then—of course!—there's "original glazed" and finally, in the last two compartments on the far right, "Glazed Blueberry Cake" and "Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles," which just has to be a winner.

As for where you can pick up these snacks? Well, you'll have to wait and see along with the rest of us. The Expo merely showcases treats that will be out later in the year.

In the meantime, you might want to be sure you understand that Jelly Belly's jelly beans aren't actually, you know, beans, and have sugar in them...lest you, like Jessica Gomez of San Francisco before you, end up having to file a lawsuit against the company. Yep, there are some things in this world even stranger than the idea of doughnut jelly beans.

This story originally appeared on foodandwine.com.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters