Extra Mustard

Report: Kevin Durant dated 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay at Texas

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

The two most exciting competitions this June are indisputably the NBA Finals and The Bachelorette. (Totally unrelated: I am a Washington Capitals fan.) But apparently there's a connection between the two: Kevin Durant previously dated "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay, according to Us Weekly. 

An "insider" told Us Weekly that the Warriors forward dated Rachel while the two were at the University of Texas, but that they split up when Rachel went to law school. 

Durant, who was at one point engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright, played one season at Texas in 2006-07 before entering the NBA. 

Ironically, last week's episode actually featured a basketball scene, in which a bunch of contestants tried to win over Rachel during a game of hoops but generally just embarrassed themselves.

There's a good "you vs. the guy she told you not to worry about" joke to make here. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters