The two most exciting competitions this June are indisputably the NBA Finals and The Bachelorette. (Totally unrelated: I am a Washington Capitals fan.) But apparently there's a connection between the two: Kevin Durant previously dated "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay, according to Us Weekly.

An "insider" told Us Weekly that the Warriors forward dated Rachel while the two were at the University of Texas, but that they split up when Rachel went to law school.

Durant, who was at one point engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright, played one season at Texas in 2006-07 before entering the NBA.

Ironically, last week's episode actually featured a basketball scene, in which a bunch of contestants tried to win over Rachel during a game of hoops but generally just embarrassed themselves.

There's a good "you vs. the guy she told you not to worry about" joke to make here.