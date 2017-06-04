LeSean McCoy bets $200K on Warriors to beat Cavaliers

These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Buffalo Bills wide receiver LeSean McCoy appears to be playing it safe with his money.

McCoy bet $200,000 on the Golden State Warriors to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The bet was the largest placed at Planet Hollywood and would pay him $62,500, the Warriors dethrone LeBron James and the Cavaliers. If he would've bet on the Cavaliers and they won, he could've made about $400,000.

LeSean McCoy bet $200,000 on Warriors to win Finals. It's largest bet Planet Hollywood took on Finals. Would pay $62,500. h/t @RomanEdmond1 pic.twitter.com/C34zSQQxEI — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 4, 2017

NFL players are allowed to bet on other team sports, according to the league's gambling policy.