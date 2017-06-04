Extra Mustard

LeSean McCoy bets $200K on Warriors to beat Cavaliers

Chris Chavez
24 minutes ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver LeSean McCoy appears to be playing it safe with his money.

McCoy bet $200,000 on the Golden State Warriors to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The bet was the largest placed at Planet Hollywood and would pay him $62,500, the Warriors dethrone LeBron James and the Cavaliers. If he would've bet on the Cavaliers and they won, he could've made about $400,000.

NFL players are allowed to bet on other team sports, according to the league's gambling policy.

