These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

For most sports fans, a relationship with a team is a lifelong commitment. Justin Bieber is not one of these fans.

Generally, you don't want to be labeled a bandwagon fan. A perennial loser suddenly transforms into a potential dynasty, and their fan base grows exponentially across the country over night. Hopping on the bandwagon deservedly gets you publicly shamed and openly scorned. But credit Justin Bieber for wearing the label proudly.

Recently scrutinized for a selfie he posted sporting a Penguins jersey, Bieber—who professes to be a big Maple Leafs fan—took to Twitter to defend his decision to rock a Pens uniform.

I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

I also don't know enough about sports to Really have valid opinion but I do enjoy sports!! And enjoy any high level sports game. Any team — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

While he's certainly not the first megastar to whimsically leap frog from team to team, he's among the most shameless to do so. On a certain level, though, you have to respect the flagrant superficiality of Bieber's fandom.

Regardless, as the Pens gear up to face the Predators in Game 5 this Thursday with the series tied 2-2, they can rest assured that the Biebs is pulling for them...unless the Preds send him a cooler jersey in the meantime.