Extra Mustard

Justin Bieber will wear your team's jersey as long as it makes him look cool

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Tim Kiernan
2 hours ago

For most sports fans, a relationship with a team is a lifelong commitment. Justin Bieber is not one of these fans. 

Generally, you don't want to be labeled a bandwagon fan. A perennial loser suddenly transforms into a potential dynasty, and their fan base grows exponentially across the country over night. Hopping on the bandwagon deservedly gets you publicly shamed and openly scorned. But credit Justin Bieber for wearing the label proudly. 

Recently scrutinized for a selfie he posted sporting a Penguins jersey, Bieber—who professes to be a big Maple Leafs fan—took to Twitter to defend his decision to rock a Pens uniform.

While he's certainly not the first megastar to whimsically leap frog from team to team, he's among the most shameless to do so. On a certain level, though, you have to respect the flagrant superficiality of Bieber's fandom.

Regardless, as the Pens gear up to face the Predators in Game 5 this Thursday with the series tied 2-2, they can rest assured that the Biebs is pulling for them...unless the Preds send him a cooler jersey in the meantime.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters