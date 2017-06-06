Ric Flair says he injured hand fighting Warriors fan
Ric Flair has been using his fists on opponents for decades, but the "Nature Boy" says he recently injured his hand after getting into it with a Golden State Warriors fan.
No Pain No Gain! Lets do it @cavs WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/vADZZ64ktm— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 5, 2017
Flair did not say who he got into a scuffle with it, but he posted his injury on social media, saying on Instagram, "Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done!".
Of course, Flair is referring to the singer Rihanna heckling Warriors forward Kevin Duran during the Game 1 of the Finals.
Expect the Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun to continue his allegiance to the Cavaliers through the remainder of the Finals.