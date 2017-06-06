These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Ric Flair has been using his fists on opponents for decades, but the "Nature Boy" says he recently injured his hand after getting into it with a Golden State Warriors fan.

Flair did not say who he got into a scuffle with it, but he posted his injury on social media, saying on Instagram, "Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done!".

Of course, Flair is referring to the singer Rihanna heckling Warriors forward Kevin Duran during the Game 1 of the Finals.

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good...Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! No Pain No Gain! Lets do it Cavs.....WOOOOO! @cavs A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Expect the Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun to continue his allegiance to the Cavaliers through the remainder of the Finals.