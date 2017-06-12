Penguins win Cup, fans eat raw catfish

The Penguins beat the Predators last night to capture their second straight Stanley Cup (and NHL's first back-to-back Cup since mullets were socially acceptable). The hockey world had plenty to say on Twitter afterwards. Nashville fans should've known it would be a long night after a quick whistle prevented this goal from counting. The Penguins celebrated with champagne in the locker room while fans celebrated by eating raw catfish. Gross.

Antonio Brown has girl problems

Antonio Brown may be getting a bunch of random phone calls today after an angry ex-girlfriend posted his phone number on Twitter. That's what happens when you mess with Instagram models.

Mascots are weird in Japan

The Chiba Lotte Marines and Tokyo Yakult Swallows faced off Sunday. That’s all I know.

It's been a few months since I featured Katy Johnson, who is traveling the globe for One Model Mission, as LLOD. I just received some new photos of her, which is a good excuse to feature her again (click for full-size gallery).

Takes one to know one

Good to see Britt McHenry defend a TV reporter who cursed out a Philly cop.

How young is too young for a college scholarship?

If you're the University of Hawaii, the answer is not fifth grade.

They make everything out of bacon these days

Bras, bowties and condoms are among the pork-inspired products you can buy these days.

If Golden State seems a step slow tonight...

When the Warriors return to the Oakland hotel where they practice they will find it has been taken over by the National Cannabis convention. — Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) June 10, 2017

City of Champions may be an overstatement

Speaking of champions

The photo you've been waiting for, Part II. pic.twitter.com/uGi28Bslzk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

Odds & ends

This kid won a slushy-drinking contest​, then paid the ultimate price ... Bill Belichick has an interesting strategy with his rings ... Rafael Nadal won his 10th French Open and the tennis world had a lot to say ... This is the fastest thing I’ve seen on a baseball field this season ... A Jets linebacker is in trouble after attacking a man at a club ... The participants in this college baseball game had excellent facial hair ... Grant Wahl analyzes the U.S. men’s national team’s 1–1 draw against Mexico ... Lonzo Ball was out of shape for his Lakers workout ... Sebastian Telfair was arrested on gun charges in Brooklyn ... ​Uber management is a hot mess right now ... The top 50 songs of 1997 ... Bachelor In Paradise has suspended production in Mexico over allegations of misconduct ... Tom Cruise's new movie didn’t do so well at the box office over the weekend.

This fan really hates Mike Millbury

Boy, this Predators fan is really letting Mike Milbury have it pic.twitter.com/IXvQ6TxShT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2017

Bomb

Yesterday: Hardest hit HR (121 mph)

Today: Longest HR (495 feet)



A weekend in the life of Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/2jLbaBXv4m — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 11, 2017

Still got it

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made $1,395,600 last year

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson found $5 in the ocean today and he was ECSTATIC (📹: iamchap24/IG pic.twitter.com/wTdslag1lm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2017

Tiny food is weird yet fascinating

Tiny Chicken & Waffles 😍 pic.twitter.com/96N9uIa70b — Tiny Foods (@FoodsTiny) June 12, 2017

