Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final remained scoreless longer than it should have, thanks to a controversial whistle.

Just over a minute into the second period, Predators forward Filip Forsberg got a shot off that sneaked through the legs of Penguins goalie Matt Murray and Nashville’s Colton Sissons was able to tap it in the open net from the other side. But there was no goal because the referee blew his whistle before the puck went in the net, apparently believing Murray had trapped the puck.

A Nashville goal would have given the Preds a crucial early lead in a do-or-die Game 6 at home.