Roman Reigns gets feisty with 'dumb ass marks' on Twitter

There is no more polarizing figure in the WWE at the moment than Roman Reigns. 

Wrestling is about getting a reaction -- good or bad. As proven by his epic promo, in which he barely spoke, the day after WrestleMania this year, Reigns generates a reaction like no other on the roster.

One of the great things about Reigns is character is that he's just acting like himself despite the WWE Universe treating him like the biggest heel in the company. Many people are clamoring for an official heel turn, but Reigns and the company have held off. However, Reigns was definitely not acting like a babyface on Twitter Tuesday afternoon when he responded to a couple of nasty haters.

The first person accused Reigns for capitalizing on nepotism, but the Big Dog emphatically shot him down.

The next person didn't like Reigns' response, so Reigns explained how the wrestling business works.

We like this version of Reigns and hope he continues to expose #DumbAssMarks on a regular basis.

 

