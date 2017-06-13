Roman Reigns gets feisty with 'dumb ass marks' on Twitter

WrestleMania: Roman Reigns is okay with The Rock, other part-timers headlining

There is no more polarizing figure in the WWE at the moment than Roman Reigns.

Wrestling is about getting a reaction -- good or bad. As proven by his epic promo, in which he barely spoke, the day after WrestleMania this year, Reigns generates a reaction like no other on the roster.

One of the great things about Reigns is character is that he's just acting like himself despite the WWE Universe treating him like the biggest heel in the company. Many people are clamoring for an official heel turn, but Reigns and the company have held off. However, Reigns was definitely not acting like a babyface on Twitter Tuesday afternoon when he responded to a couple of nasty haters.

The first person accused Reigns for capitalizing on nepotism, but the Big Dog emphatically shot him down.

And your sorry ass was positioned at the top thanks to family.



You were handed your position. You never earned it.



BELEEDAT — Jean Loss Fap (@servinfools) June 13, 2017

Yea I guess working my butt off 5 days a week while being away from my wife and kids for the last 7 years is being "handed" it. #DumbAssMark https://t.co/1SlLhPdEjf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2017

The next person didn't like Reigns' response, so Reigns explained how the wrestling business works.

How about the other guys that work their butt off and get away from their wife and kids for years too and still jobbing? — Androctonus (@FX7scorpion) June 13, 2017

Oh yea, 🙄I forgot they are "jobbing" for free! 😂Clueless #DumbAssMark. BTW all our schedules and responsibilities aren't the same. #B2R https://t.co/tbx5BW7Yvl — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 13, 2017

We like this version of Reigns and hope he continues to expose #DumbAssMarks on a regular basis.