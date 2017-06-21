Extra Mustard

Heavens! Get a load of this empty New York City bus flying backwards down a street

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

If you thought someone like Austin Rivers or Anthony Bennett has had a bad rookie year in their career, one New York City bus driver would like to have a word.

A 10-second clip surfaced on the internet that is absolutely mesmerizing. An empty bus is seen driving backwards down a street in Brooklyn as Drake's "Energy" plays. Someone exclaims "Yo! The bus is reversing!" A loud crash is heard and then the clip just ends.

We're left with so many questions.

According to the New York Daily News, the bus driver was just on the third day of his job before he reversed and crashed into a parked BMW and a local church. Just one man was slightly injured before being treated and released at a hospital.

Without any context, that clip is electric rollercoaster ride from start to finish.

