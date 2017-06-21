Heavens! Get a load of this empty New York City bus flying backwards down a street
If you thought someone like Austin Rivers or Anthony Bennett has had a bad rookie year in their career, one New York City bus driver would like to have a word.
A 10-second clip surfaced on the internet that is absolutely mesmerizing. An empty bus is seen driving backwards down a street in Brooklyn as Drake's "Energy" plays. Someone exclaims "Yo! The bus is reversing!" A loud crash is heard and then the clip just ends.
We're left with so many questions.
Runaway bus! @MTA bus rolls in reverse striking six cars and a pedestrian overnight on Palmetto Street in Bushwick. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/2YUHpT7KBj— Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) June 21, 2017
According to the New York Daily News, the bus driver was just on the third day of his job before he reversed and crashed into a parked BMW and a local church. Just one man was slightly injured before being treated and released at a hospital.
Without any context, that clip is electric rollercoaster ride from start to finish.