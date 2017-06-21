These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

If you thought someone like Austin Rivers or Anthony Bennett has had a bad rookie year in their career, one New York City bus driver would like to have a word.

A 10-second clip surfaced on the internet that is absolutely mesmerizing. An empty bus is seen driving backwards down a street in Brooklyn as Drake's "Energy" plays. Someone exclaims "Yo! The bus is reversing!" A loud crash is heard and then the clip just ends.

We're left with so many questions.

Runaway bus! @MTA bus rolls in reverse striking six cars and a pedestrian overnight on Palmetto Street in Bushwick. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/2YUHpT7KBj — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) June 21, 2017

According to the New York Daily News, the bus driver was just on the third day of his job before he reversed and crashed into a parked BMW and a local church. Just one man was slightly injured before being treated and released at a hospital.

Without any context, that clip is electric rollercoaster ride from start to finish.