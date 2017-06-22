Extra Mustard

Twitter is convinced LaVar Ball will walk on stage when Lonzo gets drafted

NBA
2017 NBA Draft: Biggest busts, steals and surprises
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Forget all the possible trades that may happen. Forget the suspense about how the top of the Draft will play out. Forget about where Lonzo Ball will land.

The biggest question about the NBA Draft is simple: Will Lonzo's attention-seeking father, LaVar, join him on stage with commissioner Adam Silver after a team selects the UCLA superstar?

Everyone on Twitter pretty much thinks it's a lock that LaVar will continue acting like a blowhard and make his presence known at the Draft.


The NBA better have its security team ready when Lonzo's name is called.

