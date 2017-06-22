Forget all the possible trades that may happen. Forget the suspense about how the top of the Draft will play out. Forget about where Lonzo Ball will land.

The biggest question about the NBA Draft is simple: Will Lonzo's attention-seeking father, LaVar, join him on stage with commissioner Adam Silver after a team selects the UCLA superstar?

Everyone on Twitter pretty much thinks it's a lock that LaVar will continue acting like a blowhard and make his presence known at the Draft.

How many security officers is it gonna take to make sure LaVar Ball doesn't try to go on stage with Lonzo tonight? — Albert Saenz (@albert_signs) June 22, 2017

Biggest question of the day...Will LaVar Ball go on stage when his son gets drafted? pic.twitter.com/69LryublP8 — Aaron May (@pplcallmeblue) June 22, 2017

Any bets that Lavar Ball crosses the stage with Lonzo at tonight's #NBAdraft2017 ? — Richie (@ichieray) June 22, 2017

What's the over/under on Lavar Ball walking on stage AHEAD of lonzo after Zo gets picked?? #nbadraft — Jspence (@kepi06) June 20, 2017

NBA DRAFT PREDICTION: LaVar Ball will walk up on stage with Lonzo if he gets drafted by the Lakers. — Maverick Tolentino (@mav_st) June 22, 2017

I'll bet anyone 20 bucks that Lavar Ball goes on stage with Lonzo when he gets drafted. #Lavarball — Brandon Trost (@Btrost24) June 19, 2017

How funny would it be if LaVar Ball went up on stage to get the hat instead of Lonzo? — 🌀 Yaidan Wuu 🌀 (@WristMotion360) June 22, 2017

#LakersNation What are the Vegas odd on Lavar Ball walking out on stage when Lonzo gets picked? I say 99 to 1 he walks out ahead of his son. pic.twitter.com/A75eTjGdi0 — Larz Bitchly (@Talltales08) June 17, 2017

Bro if Lavar Ball walks on stage and puts that hat on I will buy the Big Baller Brand shirt and Lonzo's kicks! — yamil echeverria (@bigmanYAMIL) June 22, 2017

Gonna watch the NBA Draft tonight solely to see LaVar Ball's dumbass walk out on stage with his son — Castrφooooooo (@HiMyNameIsRyan5) June 22, 2017

Will Lavar Ball go on stage with Lonzo Ball tonight? 😂😂 #IBetHeWill — Elijah Allen (@ElijahAllen23) June 22, 2017

Lavar Ball gone walk on stage when Lonzo get drafted gone put the jersey and hat on and all — Corn Elder (@AIR_CORN23) June 22, 2017

I'll cry if I see Lavar Ball walk up with Lonzo to the stage when he's drafted 😂😂 — Stallone (@stallone257) June 22, 2017

I. Can. Not. Wait for the draft tonight.... when Lonzo gets drafted and Lavar Ball walk on stage like... #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/vzBHK2dJ5P — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) June 22, 2017

I’m excited to see how LaVar Ball walks onto the stage tonight when Lonzo’s name is called — Jamie (@JCal_88) June 22, 2017

I wouldn't be surprised if Lavar Ball comes up to the stage when Lonzo gets drafted, or even grabs the mic from Adam Silver.#NbaDraft2017 — jsan derulooo (@coolsocks_) June 21, 2017

As Philly picks Markelle Fultz, LaVar Ball storms the stage. "I'mma let you finish, but Lonzo is the best PG of all-time!" #DraftPrediction pic.twitter.com/KveYSrU4Xg — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 22, 2017

The NBA better have its security team ready when Lonzo's name is called.