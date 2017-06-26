Extra Mustard

How Instagram, Twitter and Emojis help shape NBA free agency

3:29 | NBA
What are the biggest NBA storylines heading into summer?
Tim Kiernan
Monday June 26th, 2017

The NBA season has metastasized from its traditional October-June running time to a non-stop, 24/7, round-the-clock event. From LeBron using sub-tweets to strong arm his front office into draft picks to the entire NBA exploding into the now legendary, emoji-fueled courtship of Deandre JordanTwitter and Instagram have been a crucial part of the NBA offfseason the past few years. 2017 is no exception, as fans search for deeper meaning behind every "like" and "follow." Here are a few examples: 

The Gordon Hayward saga

Hayward's wife, Robyn, unwittingly posted a photo of their daughter in a green shirt with a clover that read “Go Green”, sending Celtics fans into a frenzy over the possible signing implications of the young girl’s wardrobe choice.

If that wasn’t enough to stir the pot, Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford tossed Hayward a follow to seal the deal.

No word, yet, from Hayward himself, but if you ask Celtics fans, he’s as good as green.

Big KAT and PorzinGOD?

Karl-Anthony Towns tossed Kristaps Porzingis a follow on IG, triggering speculation around the league that Porzingis might be Minnesota-bound.

Andre Drummond Boston-bound?

Andre Drummond stirred things up when he liked a tweet that pictured him in a Celtics jersey...

Then quickly assumed damage control once fans began to take notice...

 

J.R. Smith-Melo reunion in Cleveland?

J.R. Smith got some attention after liking a post on Instagram of Melo pictured in a Cavs jersey.

The off-season hasn't always been exciting, but social media has provided us with enough kindling to stoke the fires of the NBA for an eternity—or at least long enough to outlast the sports wasteland that is the summer. What will happen come July 1 when the free agency period officially begins? Follow your favorite teams and players on social media to find out.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters