Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not known to be a warm and fuzzy guy. However, he joined his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday for a romantic photoshoot that appears in Nantucket Magazine. The pictures were posted by TMZ and some were awkward and some were fine. However, one stood out.

The face of romance. pic.twitter.com/NskALMl9Qj — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 27, 2017

That's the Bill Belichick were used to seeing on a regular basis: Stoic and Darth Vader-like. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this gem of a picture.

this was a waste of time pic.twitter.com/tN88OnGuyI — nolan thomas (@nthomas104) June 27, 2017

Is this a viagra ad? https://t.co/D9KpvnQnRv — Jacob Lackey (@CaddilLackey) June 27, 2017

Mr. Steal yo girl is here... be warned. https://t.co/RAJMiBaPNk — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) June 27, 2017

TFW when you conceive the optimal exploit to a vulnerability in the Bills punt protection scheme. https://t.co/LaXg38TXpv — Mateo (@mattaknox) June 27, 2017

"Bill, can you -"

"We're on to missionary."

"But -"

"We're on to missionary." https://t.co/b5DQD3bY0Q — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) June 27, 2017

Is that Bill Belichick or Meat Loaf — William (@BostonBonJovi) June 27, 2017

The new James Bond movie looks dreadful https://t.co/rWZA2BmYCk — Daniel Hansen (@TheGrandDanny) June 27, 2017

Petition to start manufacturing Belichick-endorsed suits with a hoodie and cut-off sleeves. It's a good idea. https://t.co/nOJgUpW3Ka — Zachary Jacobson (@ZachAJacobson) June 27, 2017

When you're trying to exude love but can't get the poor performance of the third-string LBs out your mind. https://t.co/wKyZ4YZo50 — Alfredo (@NOLA_Fredo) June 27, 2017

💯🤣

Legit feel like this should be an ad for cologne. https://t.co/HfrW22PVVL — Sarah GRONKowski (@SarahGronkowski) June 27, 2017

I think this is what they were referring to when they said "seduced by the dark side." https://t.co/HdCfGFzy6h — Amara Grautski (@AmaraGrautski) June 27, 2017

The movie poster for Fear 2 https://t.co/VU6uLtzVit — Brett Bodner (@brettbodner) June 27, 2017

Hard to tell if Belichick is in love or watching an autopsy. https://t.co/M7Yf40RK7p — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) June 27, 2017