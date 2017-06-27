Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick's 'romantic' photo with girlfriend
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not known to be a warm and fuzzy guy. However, he joined his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday for a romantic photoshoot that appears in Nantucket Magazine. The pictures were posted by TMZ and some were awkward and some were fine. However, one stood out.
The face of romance. pic.twitter.com/NskALMl9Qj— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 27, 2017
That's the Bill Belichick were used to seeing on a regular basis: Stoic and Darth Vader-like. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this gem of a picture.
this was a waste of time pic.twitter.com/tN88OnGuyI— nolan thomas (@nthomas104) June 27, 2017
Is this a viagra ad? https://t.co/D9KpvnQnRv— Jacob Lackey (@CaddilLackey) June 27, 2017
Mr. Steal yo girl is here... be warned. https://t.co/RAJMiBaPNk— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) June 27, 2017
TFW when you conceive the optimal exploit to a vulnerability in the Bills punt protection scheme. https://t.co/LaXg38TXpv— Mateo (@mattaknox) June 27, 2017
"Bill, can you -"— Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) June 27, 2017
"We're on to missionary."
"But -"
"We're on to missionary." https://t.co/b5DQD3bY0Q
Is that Bill Belichick or Meat Loaf— William (@BostonBonJovi) June 27, 2017
Love, exciting and new ... https://t.co/xGzRQ4wSJw— jeffpearlman (@jeffpearlman) June 27, 2017
The new James Bond movie looks dreadful https://t.co/rWZA2BmYCk— Daniel Hansen (@TheGrandDanny) June 27, 2017
Petition to start manufacturing Belichick-endorsed suits with a hoodie and cut-off sleeves. It's a good idea. https://t.co/nOJgUpW3Ka— Zachary Jacobson (@ZachAJacobson) June 27, 2017
When you're trying to exude love but can't get the poor performance of the third-string LBs out your mind. https://t.co/wKyZ4YZo50— Alfredo (@NOLA_Fredo) June 27, 2017
💯🤣— Sarah GRONKowski (@SarahGronkowski) June 27, 2017
Legit feel like this should be an ad for cologne. https://t.co/HfrW22PVVL
I think this is what they were referring to when they said "seduced by the dark side." https://t.co/HdCfGFzy6h— Amara Grautski (@AmaraGrautski) June 27, 2017
The movie poster for Fear 2 https://t.co/VU6uLtzVit— Brett Bodner (@brettbodner) June 27, 2017
Hard to tell if Belichick is in love or watching an autopsy. https://t.co/M7Yf40RK7p— Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) June 27, 2017
Thought bubble: "Let's make this stupid photo shoot quick, I've got veterans to cut and film to watch." https://t.co/SFhEuHsglr— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) June 27, 2017