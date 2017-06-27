Extra Mustard

Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick's 'romantic' photo with girlfriend

2:38 | NFL
NFL Top 100: Was Aaron Rodgers snubbed by being left out of top five?
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not known to be a warm and fuzzy guy. However, he joined his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday for a romantic photoshoot that appears in Nantucket Magazine. The pictures were posted by TMZ and some were awkward and some were fine. However, one stood out.

That's the Bill Belichick were used to seeing on a regular basis: Stoic and Darth Vader-like. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about this gem of a picture.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters