Today in weird internet things: Everyone loves Steve Carell's new hairstyle

Ashley Hoffman
2 hours ago

The internet recently discovered Steve Carell changed his look: he has silver hair now.

It was the 54-year-old actor’s London jaunt in a close-fitting sweater, khakis and shades that came to the internet’s attention. On Twitter, people quickly took notice of the dapper star and shared all sorts of praise.

Naturally, a few users compared his new look to his role in the 2011 romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love, in which Ryan Gosling gives him a whole new look — and a new lease on life, after he splits from his wife Emily (Julianne Moore).

So when he emerged at the premiere for Despicable Me 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday, ET’s Carly Steel took the opportunity to ask him about the newly formed fan club for his new silver hair.

First, he busted out his trademark humor: “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.”

Then he got real: “I’m bursting with pride. That’s very nice.”

One woman started it all.

It only took off from there.

These are the silver years, truly the silver years of Steve Carell.

This story originally appeared on Time.com

