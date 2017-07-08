GoFundMe page started in honor of Joel Embiid's fine

Just when the feud between Joel Embiid and LaVar Ball seemed like it couldn't get any more ridiculous, it got even more ridiculous.

On Saturday, the NBA fined Embiid $10,000 for "using inappropriate language on social media" after Embiid said, "F--k LaVar Ball" on Instagram live Wednesday.

Now, Philadelphia 76ers fans are standing up for their center.

Didn't take long. I support raising an equal $10,000 to give to charity to match @JoelEmbiid fine https://t.co/zyLjxYFgTH — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) July 8, 2017

According to the GoFundMe page, the money raised will go toward the charity of Embiid's choice, not paying his fine.

At least something good is coming out of this absurdity.