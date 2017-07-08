Extra Mustard

GoFundMe page started in honor of Joel Embiid's fine

1:56 | NBA
Breaking down the 76ers 'Process'
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Just when the feud between Joel Embiid and LaVar Ball seemed like it couldn't get any more ridiculous, it got even more ridiculous.

On Saturday, the NBA fined Embiid $10,000 for "using inappropriate language on social media" after Embiid said, "F--k LaVar Ball" on Instagram live Wednesday.

Now, Philadelphia 76ers fans are standing up for their center.

NBA
Kristaps Porzingis’s Latvian credit card commercial is an acid trip from hell

According to the GoFundMe page, the money raised will go toward the charity of Embiid's choice, not paying his fine.

At least something good is coming out of this absurdity.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters