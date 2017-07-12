The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Gronk is all of us when it comes to Britney Spears. With word coming out that the legendary pop star is in talks to perform at Super Bowl LII, SI's Maggie Gray asked Rob Gronkowski yesterday what he thought about the news. Gronk was just getting the info for the first time and his reaction was beautiful.

Naturally, Gronk gave a thumbs up about Britney doing halftime and recalled how he first learned about her while he was in first grade, which made me feel older than old.

2. There is a huge battle going on right now about whether Aaron Judge is the "face of baseball," but there's no denying that Bryce Harper owns the "hair of baseball."

Nobody loves the opportunity to hair flip more than Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/WZEk70OFdC — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 12, 2017

So yeah, I might have taken Bryce Harper's hair flip and slowed it down, what of it? pic.twitter.com/mcw7CzgNs7 — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) July 12, 2017

3. Petyon Manning thinks it would be "un-American" to not play golf with the President if invited to do so.

4. The Falcons are the rare sports franchise that actually seems to like its fans.

Falcons confirm Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open on August 26. Here are their "fan friendly" concession prices pic.twitter.com/6bmkn9gtEj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 11, 2017

5. According to a report, FS1 wants Skip Bayless and their other hot take hosts to talk less about LeBron James and the NBA because FS1 doesn't air the NBA.

6. Like I said in yesterday's Traina Thoughts, Connor McGregor is just as unlikable as Floyd Mayweather.

Connor McGregor is extra for this suit. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/lqTbnklCGo — DJ Ekin (@DJEkin) July 11, 2017

7. Local news is so great. The reporters don't even listen to each other.

8. Big announcement: My brand new podcast called, "Off The Board," for SI.com will debut later this week. Check out this two-minute preview on iTunes or SoundCloud to get a little primer on what I'll be doing. Please subscribe and hit me up on Twitter for suggestion on what and who you'd like to hear on the podcast and with questions you'd want answered on the podcast.

9. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The greatest Million Dollar Man skit ever.

