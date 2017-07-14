Extra Mustard

Friday's Hot Clicks: Jazmin ​Schmerber; Is it wrong to paint your dog in team colors?

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Thoughts on this guy painting his dog in Auburn colors?

Meet Ron Samford and his blue and orange-colored maltese, Tiger Jake. Samford is an enormous Auburn fan and takes Tiger Jake to gets his colors done every eight weeks. He insists it's done “under the supervision of the dog’s groomer and veterinarians.” Despite that, it still feels really wrong to me. I couldn't imagine doing this to my dog. But Jake seems really happy, and Samford seems like a good dog owner so I'm not sure what to think. What say you?

Maybe Tim Tebow isn't so bad at baseball

Was everyone wrong about Tim Tebow? The former Heisman Trophy winner hit a walk-off home run to give the St. Lucie Mets a 5–4 victory over the Daytona Tortugas. Yes, the same Daytona Tortugas that are hosting Bob Ross Night this weekend. As for Tebow, he's on an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .327 since joining St. Lucie.

What's the best type of french fry?

Yesterday was National French Fry Day, and I was one of several SI writers who made a case for their favorite type of fry (I went with curly). Where do you stand?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Joey Wright Photo
Joey Wright Photo
Jenya Luzan
AJG Film Productions
@earth2jazzy/Instagram
Jenya Luzan
AJG Film Productions
@earth2jazzy/Instagram
Jenya Luzan
Jenya Luzan
@earth2jazzy/Instagram
@earth2jazzy/Instagram
@earth2jazzy/Instagram
Jenya Luzan
Jenya Luzan
@earth2jazzy/Instagram
Joey Wright Photo
Joey Wright Photo
Jenya Luzan
Jazmin ​Schmerber: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 20
Close
expandIcon
1 20
Close

JazminSchmerber is a California model who loves travel, yoga and clothing design (she's starting a new brand of clothing). She gets today's LLOD honors (click for full-size gallery).

Supermom

Shout out to Theresa Marie Pitts, a mother of eight who just set a Guinness World Record for pushing a three-child stroller in a marathon.

Jimmy has a podcast

Be sure to check out and subscribe to Jimmy Traina's new podcast, Off the Board, which debuts this week with Seth Rollins and Mr. Twitter Richard Deitsch. If you are still not into podcasts, here are some highlights of the Rollins interview (and shout out to him for safely answering the Donald Trump question).

Truck full of eels overturns and dumps slime all over Oregon highway

Yup, this happened and it's as gross as it sounds.

Guy in Hawaiian shirt meets the President

Shaq screws around with one of our summer interns

Win a meal with my idiot good friend McLovin'

Odds & Ends

Mike Francesa's last year at WFAN is not going well at all ... It's only a matter of time until Ronda Rousey signs with WWE ... Sad White Sox players turned to Boyz II Men after the Carlos Quintana trade ... This statement by Conor McGregor probably won't help the racism charges ... J.J. Watt took a shot at LaVar Ball while promoting his line of sneakers ... Glad I didn't buy this Blackhawks jersey with the upside down logo ... Most watched sporting events of 2017 ... Emmy nominations are out. Here's a look at the biggest surprises and snubs ... Five Game of Thrones predictions for Jon Snow in Season 7.

This is amazing

What a block

Skip vs. Skip

I call B.S. on this shot

Reporter distracted by attractive girl

Brian Wilson

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters