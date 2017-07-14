Thoughts on this guy painting his dog in Auburn colors?

Meet Ron Samford and his blue and orange-colored maltese, Tiger Jake. Samford is an enormous Auburn fan and takes Tiger Jake to gets his colors done every eight weeks. He insists it's done “under the supervision of the dog’s groomer and veterinarians.” Despite that, it still feels really wrong to me. I couldn't imagine doing this to my dog. But Jake seems really happy, and Samford seems like a good dog owner so I'm not sure what to think. What say you?

Maybe Tim Tebow isn't so bad at baseball

Was everyone wrong about Tim Tebow? The former Heisman Trophy winner hit a walk-off home run to give the St. Lucie Mets a 5–4 victory over the Daytona Tortugas. Yes, the same Daytona Tortugas that are hosting Bob Ross Night this weekend. As for Tebow, he's on an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .327 since joining St. Lucie.

What's the best type of french fry?

Yesterday was National French Fry Day, and I was one of several SI writers who made a case for their favorite type of fry (I went with curly). Where do you stand?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Jazmin ​Schmerber is a California model who loves travel, yoga and clothing design (she's starting a new brand of clothing). She gets today's LLOD honors (click for full-size gallery).

Supermom

Shout out to Theresa Marie Pitts, a mother of eight who just set a Guinness World Record for pushing a three-child stroller in a marathon.

Jimmy has a podcast

Be sure to check out and subscribe to Jimmy Traina's new podcast, Off the Board, which debuts this week with Seth Rollins and Mr. Twitter Richard Deitsch. If you are still not into podcasts, here are some highlights of the Rollins interview (and shout out to him for safely answering the Donald Trump question).

Truck full of eels overturns and dumps slime all over Oregon highway

Yup, this happened and it's as gross as it sounds.

Guy in Hawaiian shirt meets the President

Can’t get enough of this Daly-Trump photo. Wait, is that… pic.twitter.com/dEpWkh2mcE — GOLF.com (@golf_com) July 13, 2017

Shaq screws around with one of our summer interns

In which @tannerbwalters interviews @SHAQ about food (and gets his ear played with in the process.) https://t.co/KeEgQvutLe pic.twitter.com/swZkJgs7Tv — SI Eats (@SI_Eats) July 13, 2017

Win a meal with my idiot good friend McLovin'

Dreamed of dining with me? OK, maybe not. But you can still join @dpshow crew in NYC ManCave. #MyMealSweepstatkes... https://t.co/DsmfRygtgb pic.twitter.com/IKTie2QZ1A — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) July 13, 2017

Odds & Ends

Mike Francesa's last year at WFAN is not going well at all ... It's only a matter of time until Ronda Rousey signs with WWE ... Sad White Sox players turned to Boyz II Men after the Carlos Quintana trade ... This statement by Conor McGregor probably won't help the racism charges ... J.J. Watt took a shot at LaVar Ball while promoting his line of sneakers ... Glad I didn't buy this Blackhawks jersey with the upside down logo ... Most watched sporting events of 2017 ... Emmy nominations are out. Here's a look at the biggest surprises and snubs ... Five Game of Thrones predictions for Jon Snow in Season 7.

This is amazing

11-year-old Keenan Briggs was born with one hand.



He's still hitting dingers 🙏 (via @OwsleyChuck) pic.twitter.com/E6osbPVW9d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 12, 2017

What a block

Skip vs. Skip

I call B.S. on this shot

Reporter distracted by attractive girl

Brian Wilson

