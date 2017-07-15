Million-dollar penalty

You had a better Friday night than this woman who should have won $1 million at a CFL game. She entered into a supermarket contest that would pay her $1 million if two kickoff return touchdowns were scored in the Winnipeg-Toronto game. That happened. But then it didn't.

Wimbledon Roundup

Garbiñe Muguruza ran through Venus Williams for her second major title(here are the best photos from her victory), while Roger Federer -- shockingly -- is aiming for another yet final win, this time against Marin Cilic. For the casual tennis fans, ever wondered why there is a golden pineapple atop the Wimbledon trophy?

Give me uniforms. All day, every day

Athlon Sports is going conference by conference ranking the teams by their uniforms. So far they have made it clear they do not ike Syracuse in the ACC or Iowa State in the Big 12 but approve of Illinois in the Big Ten ;and Alabama in the SEC.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Please welcome SI Swimsuit 2018 hopeful Keera Henderson to the LLOD stage. The beautiful Utah native recently dropped by the SI offices for a casting call. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Going down, why not take a shot

As Michael Scott brilliantly said, "You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take." Olympic track star Gil Roberts had a positive drug test so he blamed it on kissing his girlfriend. It worked.

Give me that steak stir fry

Colts’ running back Darius Butler is not the biggest athlete but he still eats like a champion. Check out his delectable food diary, which includes stir fry and a boat load of protein.

Stunning view

My #PrimeDay decision to buy a hammock was definitely pic.twitter.com/f03BAOEpCu — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 15, 2017

He is trolling, right?

Avery Bradley says Kyrie Irving is the toughest player to guard in the NBA, and it's "not even close" pic.twitter.com/VSUgPFuF3S — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 15, 2017

Rondo wore an under-jersey dress

Rondo used to love the gigantic undershirt in college. I hope he brings it back. pic.twitter.com/U8Ei6GlBim — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) July 15, 2017

Olivia Jordan in Miami

Can’t wait to take over Miami w/ 14 other mega babes for the @SI_Swimsuit swimwear launch! #Siswimsearch #siswim pic.twitter.com/cz5u2M9zyc — Olivia Jordan (@theOliviaJordan) July 14, 2017

Odds and Ends

You must see these unbelievably gorgeous high school football helmets ...ICYMI: Les Miles thinks Matt Holliday -- a former college football recruit TWENTY years ago -- would still be in the NFL today ...Torii Hunter told a cool story about playing catch with a kid in Connecticut in 1997 when he was minor league. The kid turned out to be George Springer ...Blake Griffin’s Instagram story debut was spectacular ...Paul George says Durant and Westbrook are buddies (and no one believe him) ...Mark Richt will change the way you eat sandwiches forever.

Nice arm

ICYMI...@Pirates fan tosses @Cardinals home run back....into Allegheny river! It will pass by St. Louis in 3 months or so. #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/mDApaVQbVO

— Ron Smiley (@RonSmileyWx) July 15, 2017

This is brilliant

After quoting Michael Scott above, I temporarily got lost in Office cyberspace and stumbled across a video that remade the fire drill scene as a dramatic movie trailer.

Happy weekend

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

It’s time to stock up and refresh your closet with some active wear made for warmer temps. We’ve rounded up the best sales on sneakers and sportswear happening this weekend here, so you can shop without breaking the bank.