Watch: Russell Westbrook puts on an outstanding car concert

If this whole NBA thing doesn't work out for Russell Westbrook, he definitley has a future as a DJ.

The reigning MVP jammed out to some classic hip hop while driving around this morning and filmed it all for the 'Gram.

Westbrook kicked things off with Montell Jordan's classic, This Is How We Do It before booging to Ghost Town DJ's My Boo.

He then teased us with a very short snippet of Poison from Bell Biv Devoe before closing things out with a strong rendition of Mary J. Blige's Just Fine.