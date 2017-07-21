Not to brag, but I totally called it yesterday when I said that NBA players would soon be submitting their own #DriveByDunkChallenge videos. Sure enough, just a few hours after I published that post briefly explaining what the #DriveByDunkChallenge is, Pelicans big man Anthony Davis threw down in a stranger’s driveway.

(If you don’t know what this meme is and didn’t feel like clicking that link, it’s basically just people hopping out of their cars when they see a basketball hoop and throwing down a dunk.)

When @antdavis23 does the #DriveByDunkChallenge A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

I’ll give Davis a 6 out of 10 on that one. The eight-foot rim makes it sort of lame.